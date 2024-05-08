Soccer

Ten-man Mamelodi Sundowns outplay Arrows but settle for a point

08 May 2024 - 21:45
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns challenges Knox Mutizwa of Lamontville Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on Wednesday night.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Ten-man Mamelodi Sundowns preserved their unbeaten DStv Premiership record in 2023-24 and the tireless Brazilians could have done more than that, missing chances as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday night.

Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa received a red card in the 47th minute for a foul on Nhlanha Zwane as the Brazilians soldiered to a mostly dominant performance in their 55th match of the season.

Arrows became the first team to give Downs a guard of honour onto the pitch after coach Rulani Mokwena’s side wrapped up their record-extending seventh Premiership title in succession thrashing Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Having secured the crown, Sundowns are aiming to add more treasures to the chest, striving to go a full season unbeaten and beat their Premiership record for the 16-team era set in 2015-16 of 71. Downs went to 63 points from 25 games.

Another talking point was former Downs coach Steve Komphela facing his old team at the helm of Arrows.

His side could not lift themselves to make the man’s advantage count and rain on Sundowns’ party as Komphela’s former team produced a game management masterclass with 20 men, continuing to edge chances as they had with 11. If anything, Downs, as can happen, got even stronger.

The point took Arrows from 11th to 10th place.

Sundowns applied pressure and missed some excellent chances to take the lead in the opening half, though Arrows were also dangerous on the counterattack.

Downs lost striker Lucas Ribeiro, replaced by Peter Shalulile, injured just before the half-hour.

Matias Esquivel’s early touch put Thembinkosi Lorch through to force the first of a string of excellent saves from Arrows’ Ugandan goalkeeper Ismail Watenga, another coming 10 minutes later from Lucas Ribeiro’s shot from a tight angle.

For Arrows, Knox Mutizwa and Nduduzo Sibiya forced stops from Ronwen Williams from range. For Sundowns, left-back Aubrey Modiba put a free header wide and a shot across the face.

Esquivel blasted over from 10m and could not connect to a looping ball through alone.

Just before the break Ronwen Williams came out of his box to intercept the dangerous run of Mutizwa, fouling the player and getting away with a booking.

But Downs did see red from referee Mokhele Thulo after the break, as Lebusa hacked down Zwane as he charged towards goal.

The Brazilians closed the game, then muscled back the advantage again, peppering Watenga. Substitute Junior Mendieta attempted to chip the keeper from the right edge of the box, the Watenga palming over. 

Shalulile put another header from a good position wide, before two more great saves by Watenga from the shots of Mendieta and Marcelo Allende, though Mutizwa also spurned a late chance to win it for Arrows.

