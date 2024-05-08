“Again we got a lot of decisions not going our way, making 10 men more difficult, and we allowed them in on a set piece where we knew we should have covered that space.
“I thought we deserved more out of the game because of the effort put in by our players but we’ve got to give credit for [an improvement] from last week’s to this week’s performance.”
Johnson, conceding he did not see Dove’s foul on Sebelebele, said Petersen, who jumped up from the bench to protest a challenge by Galaxy right-back Marks Munyai on Pule Mmodi near the touchline, did not deserve a red card.
“On one hand he [Dove] had to get a yellow for the [handball that led to] the penalty. For the red card, I didn’t see that tackle, I didn’t even know. I said, ‘What’s Dove doing?’ They said, ‘Coach, Dove got a red card’.
“I can defend Brandon — I did not hear any foul language.”
Chiefs have three matches to play in a season that will be their ninth without silverware, where in the league, preserving a place in the top eight has become their objective.
Amakhosi meet AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm), Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on May 18 and Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on May 25.
‘A lot of challenges with the decisions against us’: Chiefs coach Johnson
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
Cavin Johnson believes the officiating decisions went against Kaizer Chiefs in their 2-2 draw with 10 men against TS Galaxy on Tuesday night that left Amakhosi rooted in eighth place in the DStv Premiership.
Chiefs had two red cards dished out against them at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Edmilson Dove received his marching orders just before the break and reserve goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was red-carded from the bench near the end of the game, making three dismissals in two matches for Amakhosi.
Given Msimango’s 19th minute red card put Chiefs under pressure as they capitulated 5-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns, who wrapped up the 2023-2024 title on the night, at FNB Stadium on Thursday.
Johnson admitted he did not see the foul Dove committed with a clear studs-up challenge on Kamogelo Sebelebele that led to a second booking from referee Cedric Muvhali in the 45th minute. Earlier, the Chiefs defender received his first yellow card for hand-balling a shot by Thato Khiba, leading to Sphiwe Mahlangu’s successful penalty to make the score 1-1 in the 32nd.
Highlights of Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy.
Amakhosi’s interim coach, though, defended Petersen, and said he believed the officiating calls went against his side.
“Again we get a red card for reasons I have to look at, but in saying that, we played three-quarters of the game with 10 men again,” Johnson said.
“But a lot of challenges with the decisions against us — many challenges. We will not talk about them but just for you to know that, whether it’s deliberate or not, we’ve had many challenges in the past few games played at Chiefs.
Johnson admitted his team's patchy performance also left much to be desired.
“We did not come out correctly in the first five minutes — Galaxy had two good chances but they did not go in the net and we could start again.
“We stole the ball from them and scored a goal and that was good because we knew we could score again but we did not. We allowed them to come in with a penalty and they made it 1-1.
“With 10 men from halftime it was difficult but we got a good free kick and Ranga [Chivaviro] put it away with a goal planned in training.
Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs held by TS Galaxy in Polokwane
“Again we got a lot of decisions not going our way, making 10 men more difficult, and we allowed them in on a set piece where we knew we should have covered that space.
“I thought we deserved more out of the game because of the effort put in by our players but we’ve got to give credit for [an improvement] from last week’s to this week’s performance.”
Johnson, conceding he did not see Dove’s foul on Sebelebele, said Petersen, who jumped up from the bench to protest a challenge by Galaxy right-back Marks Munyai on Pule Mmodi near the touchline, did not deserve a red card.
“On one hand he [Dove] had to get a yellow for the [handball that led to] the penalty. For the red card, I didn’t see that tackle, I didn’t even know. I said, ‘What’s Dove doing?’ They said, ‘Coach, Dove got a red card’.
“I can defend Brandon — I did not hear any foul language.”
Chiefs have three matches to play in a season that will be their ninth without silverware, where in the league, preserving a place in the top eight has become their objective.
Amakhosi meet AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm), Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on May 18 and Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on May 25.
READ MORE
Leaving newborn babies for camp — Sundowns players detail sacrifices for crazy schedule
Sundowns boss Rulani Mokwena wins Premiership Coach of the Month
SuperSport ‘learning the hard way’: Hunt after they blow win against Sekhukhune
Koutroulis wants promoted Magesi to make an immediate impact in the PSL
Sundowns coach Mokwena refers to Klopp’s EPL comments on PSL scheduling
‘We are playing memorable games’: Riveiro on secrets of Pirates’ cup successes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos