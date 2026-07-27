Lack of youth tournaments has reduced Zim player imports into PSL, says coach Mapeza

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Scottland FC coach Norman Mapeza has weighed in on the dwindling rate at which South African clubs sign Zimbabwean players, attributing it to the disappearance of youth tournaments in his home country.

Zimbabwe used to export players to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at a high rate, but in recent seasons there’s been a marked decrease in Zimbabwean players coming into the PSL. Last season, only 12 Zimbabwean players were registered in the South African Premiership, while there were 18 five seasons ago.

“If you look at how Knowledge [Musona] and [Tinashe] Nengomasha came to the South African Premier League, it was because of the U-20 tournaments in Zimbabwe, and of late there haven’t been those tournaments, so it’s difficult for South African clubs to scout Zimbabwean players at the moment,” Mapeza said.

“If we can have those tournaments again, maybe we can see South African clubs looking for Zimbabwean players again. If there’s nothing, it will be difficult.”

Mapeza, who previously coached Chippa United in the PSL, saw his Scottland side lose 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in the Toyota Cup at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

Scottland used the match against Chiefs to prepare for the Caf Champions League, as they will participate after winning the league in Zimbabwe last season.

“Every time you play a team outside your country, you see another dimension. This [the Toyota Cup clash against Chiefs] was a good picture for us to see where we are heading. I’ve coached in the Champions League before, so I know what’s required in that space,” Mapeza said.

He believes Amakhosi did not hit top gear, adding they were still not a “bad side”.

“They [Chiefs] are not a bad side. They had that half chance, and they took it. We also had some half chances, but we couldn’t take them, and that was the difference, but they are not a bad side at all.

“They are coming from pre-season, and there’s going to be a long way to go.”

Sowetan