Bucking the trend: SA women more likely to catch Covid than men

Elsewhere in Africa men are more at risk, says WHO, adding that continent’s fatality rate is rising above the average

Women in Africa are less likely to get Covid-19 and to die from it, a new World Health Organisation analysis based on cases from 28 countries finds.



But SA exceeded the norm: 57% of cases in SA were women, compared to the average of 41% women being infected, dropping to 31% in Niger, according to the WHO research (https://www.afro.who.int/news/fewer-covid-19-cases-among-women-africa-who-analysis)...