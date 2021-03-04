Africa

Bucking the trend: SA women more likely to catch Covid than men

Elsewhere in Africa men are more at risk, says WHO, adding that continent’s fatality rate is rising above the average

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
04 March 2021 - 20:14

Women in Africa are less likely to get Covid-19 and to die from it, a new World Health Organisation analysis based on cases from 28 countries finds.

But SA exceeded the norm: 57% of cases in SA were women, compared to the average of 41% women being infected, dropping to 31% in Niger, according to the WHO research (https://www.afro.who.int/news/fewer-covid-19-cases-among-women-africa-who-analysis)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bucking the trend: SA women more likely to catch Covid than men Africa
  2. ‘Don’t let Africa enter the valley of death and become the continent of Covid’ Africa
  3. Africa expects million doses of Covid-19 vaccine next week Africa
  4. Thanks China, your vaccines are a ‘light at the end of a dark tunnel’: Zim Africa
  5. Variant in seven African states, ‘but continent can still benefit from Oxford ... Africa

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. Kenya hails first vaccines as 'bazookas' against Covid-19 Africa
  2. Nigeria takes delivery of its first Covid-19 vaccines Africa
  3. Most African countries to begin vaccination drives by end of March — WHO Africa
X