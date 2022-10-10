Why do governments save failing banks? Blame these guys
Banking crisis breakthroughs win Nobel economics prize for Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig
10 October 2022 - 20:07
A trio of U.S. economists including former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke won this year’s Nobel Economics Prize on Monday for laying the foundation of how world powers now tackle global crises like the recent pandemic or the Great Recession of 2008...
