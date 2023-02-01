National Treasury nixes VAT removal for poultry ahead of budget
The Treasury contends there is no guarantee suppliers would pass the benefit on to consumers through lower prices
01 February 2023 - 14:03 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE and THABISO MOCHIKO
The National Treasury has no plans to remove VAT on poultry products, saying such a move would have little benefit for poorer consumers...
National Treasury nixes VAT removal for poultry ahead of budget
The Treasury contends there is no guarantee suppliers would pass the benefit on to consumers through lower prices
The National Treasury has no plans to remove VAT on poultry products, saying such a move would have little benefit for poorer consumers...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos