Global perceptions of SA corruption deteriorate
Country slipped one place in the 2022 index
01 February 2023 - 13:38 By Linda Ensor
Perceptions of public sector corruption in South Africa, graphically highlighted in the report on state capture, have deteriorated, with the country slipping one point in global rankings...
Global perceptions of SA corruption deteriorate
Country slipped one place in the 2022 index
Perceptions of public sector corruption in South Africa, graphically highlighted in the report on state capture, have deteriorated, with the country slipping one point in global rankings...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos