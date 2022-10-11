News

SA’s small farmers still can’t find a place in the food value chain

The small farmers' contribution to the SA food value addition agenda requires government intervention

11 October 2022 - 22:31 By Adrino Mazenda

Value addition is a central theme in agriculture. The concept involves adding value at every step, from production to delivery of a product. This creates opportunities for farmers and companies to find competitive advantages. It also has the potential to improve food security and create employment...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WANDILE SIHLOBO | Potential for growth in agriculture but testing times ahead Opinion
  2. WANDILE SIHLOBO | Good crop outlook for SA could contain food prices Opinion
  3. WANDILE SIHLOBO | It’s vital for SA to grow agricultural exports Insight
  4. Black farmers in SA need support. This is how it could be done Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Sex workers describe suspect nabbed for murder of six as a ‘charming, cute, ... News
  2. SABC blames Hlaudi Motsoeneng tenure for R2.8bn irregular expenditure News
  3. Experts issue warnings about SA’s first-choice antiretroviral News
  4. Zuma thanks July rioters for supporting him News
  5. New court needed in Klerksdorp to deal with gangs and zama zama activity, JSC ... News

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations