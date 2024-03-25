Business

Capitec not only wants a slice of the SME pie, it wants to grow the pie

The bank has a project in Thembisa to test how informal businesses can take advantage of the convenience of cashless transactions

25 March 2024 - 21:46 By DINEO FAKU
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Capitec, the country's biggest bank by clients, says it is on its way to become a leading small and medium enterprises (SME) bank as it rolls out affordable "no-frills" banking services to the underserved emerging business segment. ..

