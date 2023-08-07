Business

A fake job offer opened the door to a suspected North Korean crypto hack

Lazarus has been linked to ransomware attacks such as the 2017 WannaCry attack, which shut down 300,000 computers worldwide

07 August 2023 - 20:33 By Ott Tammik and Aaron Eglitis

In late July, a programmer at Estonia’s CoinsPaid, the world’s biggest crypto payment provider, met over video link with a recruiter who had reached out on LinkedIn with a lucrative job offer. During the 40-minute job interview, the engineer was asked to download a file to take a technical test, which he did on his work computer. ..

