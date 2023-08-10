Business

Zoom ends No-Meeting Wednesday policy, calling it ‘barrier to collaboration’

The videoconferencing giant said the mandate created a ‘lack of clarity’ for employees working across time zones

10 August 2023 - 21:20 By Matthew Boyle and Brody Ford

Zoom Video Communications has nixed its policy forbidding internal meetings on Wednesdays, saying it hindered collaboration, a move that goes against the grain — and its own employees’ preferences — as more companies look to reduce unnecessary gatherings...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Zoom’s enterprise bet is delayed as company cuts sales forecast World
  2. Zoom and doom: Zelensky’s ‘global tour’ is Ukraine’s most powerful weapon World
  3. Zoom blunders are hurting businesses and getting workers fired World
  4. Let’s chat about Zoom fatigue: it’s real, but you can dial it back News

Latest

  1. Zoom ends No-Meeting Wednesday policy, calling it ‘barrier to collaboration’ Business
  2. A fake job offer opened the door to a suspected North Korean crypto hack Business
  3. US fast-food chains turn to automation to boost speed Business
  4. Reserve Bank governor Kganyago reasserts central bank’s independence Business
  5. Amazon Prime Day drives all online sales up 6.1%, missing estimate Business

Latest Videos

CCTV captures man robbed allegedly by Uber in Pretoria
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town