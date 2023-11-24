South Africa

Black Friday: shopper splashes R120k vs average consumer spend of R700

Many Gauteng residents made online purchases in early hours of the morning

24 November 2023 - 09:52
South Africans made more than 160,000 online transactions by 10am on Black Friday morning.
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

Black Friday buyers did not waste time on Friday as more than 160,000 transactions were made by 10am, with the largest purchase by an individual totalling R120,000. 

Peach Payment's Black Friday Dashboard showed most payments and purchases were made at 5am followed by another mass purchase at 8am.

By 10am, 164,195 transactions were processed by Black Friday consumers. 

Most buyers were from Gauteng with 53.06% of the total, followed by the Western Cape which contributed 43.99% of transactions.

The least purchases came from Limpopo, the Northern Cape and the Free State, which contributed a small fraction: 0.01%. Mpumalanga contributed 0.03%, the North West 0.04%, the Eastern Cape 0.08% and KwaZulu-Natal buyers contributed 2.79%.

The top five payment methods were Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Capitec and electronic funds transfers.

According to data by Ozow, an online payment method, the largest purchase by an individual was R120,000. 

On average, consumers spent about R677.30.

FNB had issues on their deals at midnight, but this was resolved by the morning.

