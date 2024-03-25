Rural schools in SA can produce good exam results too: study shows what’s behind one success story
Despite some bright spots, there is a sense among experts and pundits that rural education needs to be entirely reimagined
25 March 2024 - 21:44
Each weekday, hundreds of thousands of children and teenagers in South Africa’s rural areas (which make up just more than 31% (https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/South-Africa/rural_population_percent/) of the country’s total area) make the journey to school. It’s often difficult. Poor road networks and a lack of easy access to transport make just getting to and from school a challenge (https://researchspace.ukzn.ac.za/server/api/core/bitstreams/7b3fd97c-b13b-4d4c-bcf8-491d8b53c63f/content)...
