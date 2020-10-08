World War 2 drama, comedy, espionage and a touch of US election reality

These are the five things to stream this weekend

World On Fire — Showmax



Sean Bean and Helen Hunt lead the cast in this multi-character, sumptuously recreated drama about the effects of World War 2 on a variety of ordinary people whose lives are immeasurably changed and upended by the tumultuous events they’re forced to live through. New episodes are added weekly...