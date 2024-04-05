FIRST DRIVE
New Mercedes GLS impresses with composed handling, opulent interior
As a concept the GLS is aimed at those wanting a large seven-seat SUV with luxury appointments associated with S-Class ownership
08 April 2024 - 10:19
The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is now on sale in South Africa. Four models are on offer — the GLS450d, GLS 580S, GLS 63 AMG and the GLS 600 Maybach. As a concept the GLS is aimed at those wanting a large seven-seat SUV with luxury appointments associated with S-Class ownership. ..
