Discovery Sport gets a hi-tech facelift that keeps it fresh against rivals

Improved refinement and nifty technology freshen up Land Rover’s junior model

Earlier in 2020 Land Rover introduced a midlife upgrade to its entry-level range, the Discovery Sport, and made quite a song and dance about optional new technological toys like a “see-through” bonnet and a digital rearview mirror.



These extra-cost items were curiously missing from the Discovery Sport D180 that came our way for a road test, but the new ClearSight Ground View feature sounds like a good option for owners who plan to go off-roading...