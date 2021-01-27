Five ways to city-proof your dermis for more resilient skin in 2021

As we head back to the city, help your skin adapt to polluted air and a tech-filled lifestyle with these skin defenders

Here’s an interesting prediction: by 2050, 70% of the world’s population will live in cities.



While this sounds exciting, it’s not so much for our skins. As more cities become populated, urban pollution is also on the rise and a key danger to our skin and health...