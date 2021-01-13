Lifestyle

Beauty doesn’t have to be beastly

Take care of your skin, while also taking care of the environment with these eco-friendly, sustainable brands

13 January 2021 - 19:29 By Nokubonga Thusi

As consumers become more conscious of environmental issues, the need for sustainable and eco-friendly products has increased significantly — and the beauty industry has followed suit. These premium skincare brands promise to not only take care of your skin, but also take care of the environment. Lather up with these socially responsible brands that we just can’t get enough of.

1. Skoon..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No vases were broken, but a lot of records sure were Lifestyle
  2. Beauty doesn’t have to be beastly Lifestyle
  3. SA’s top wines on a Platter: annual guide brings the stars home Lifestyle
  4. Five food trends hoping to reinvigorate (and restore) the food industry in 2021 Lifestyle
  5. The Danté experience: three storeys of style, top-tier food and sea views Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. Which SA celebs' beauty products are worth gifting? We rate ‘em out of 10 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The bare-faced truth about 'skin fasting': should you try this trend? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Chanel your inner goddess at this new SA flagship shop Lifestyle
  4. Glow with the eco-friendly flow Lifestyle
X