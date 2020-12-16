Lifestyle

Want a win-win? Spoil him by getting his groom on and he’ll be irresistible

Here are five splurge-worthy grooming gifts with which to spoil your man ... and yourself

16 December 2020 - 19:42 By Nokubonga Thusi

1. Under Armour Sportsmask  

Masks are part of life now, so breathe easy knowing you’ve gifted him the best from Under Armour (http://underarmour.co.za/). Whether active or particular about his skin, help him avoid “maskne” and breathless gym sessions with this three-layered design that adds mouldable structure around the nose for easy breathing and no smothering. It also reduces airflow to spectacles, limiting fogging, filters out sweat and droplets, and includes an Iso-Chill fabrication layer to keep skin cool and dry...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Which fashion family do you belong to? Lifestyle
  2. Out of Africa, always some new screen excellence in 2020 Lifestyle
  3. From thrillers to chillers: five reasons to keep you glued to the TV screen Lifestyle
  4. Want a win-win? Spoil him by getting his groom on and he’ll be irresistible Lifestyle
  5. We’re all a little stupid, but there’s hope: 10 books for the holidays Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...

Related articles

  1. Eight things you MUST do to stay safe as you head back to the beauty salon The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The ultimate Father's Day gift guide: 42 buys for that someone special Lifestyle
  3. Which SA celebs' beauty products are worth gifting? We rate ‘em out of 10 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Exclusive Books announces 2020 Christmas list titles News
X