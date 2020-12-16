Want a win-win? Spoil him by getting his groom on and he’ll be irresistible

Here are five splurge-worthy grooming gifts with which to spoil your man ... and yourself

1. Under Armour Sportsmask



Masks are part of life now, so breathe easy knowing you’ve gifted him the best from Under Armour (http://underarmour.co.za/). Whether active or particular about his skin, help him avoid “maskne” and breathless gym sessions with this three-layered design that adds mouldable structure around the nose for easy breathing and no smothering. It also reduces airflow to spectacles, limiting fogging, filters out sweat and droplets, and includes an Iso-Chill fabrication layer to keep skin cool and dry...