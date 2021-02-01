Lifestyle

Get back: two fab books chronicle the Beatles’ long and winding road

James Patterson and Craig Brown’s books will send you on a magical mystery tour of Beatles nostalgia

01 February 2021 - 21:20 By David Gorin and Sarah Buitendach

In 2019 The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun had been streamed 350 million times on Spotify. That’s no shabby number, given the streaming service has been going only since 2006.

It also raises the question: will we ever tire of those boys from Liverpool? Who doesn’t find themselves singing along to I Want to Hold Your Hand or doing their own impressive “na, na, na, nas” to Hey Jude?..

