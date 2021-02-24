Scalo hits the high notes at New York Fashion Week

We find out how local designer Sello Medupe wowed at the international fashion showcase

Taking his fashion to new heights, Sello Medupe flew the South African flag high on the streets during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. The designer showcased a number of garments as part of the Emerge! A Fashion Runway Show segment, which featured five other global designers.



Each had a model wear one of their pieces at five iconic locations in the city that never sleeps. Medupe showed his, curated by US fashion icon André Leon Talley, at JFK International Airport...