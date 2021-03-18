Abuse allegations, action, a stereotypical schmaltz fest and a bit of moxie
It’s all on a couch near you this weekend
18 March 2021 - 20:51
Allen v Farrow — Showmax
Directors Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick throw objectivity to the wind and take a firm stand in this four-part docuseries about the 1992 allegations of sexual abuse made against Woody Allen by his seven-year-old daughter, Dylan. This is very much the Mia Farrow case against Allen, told through home videos made by her and featuring extensive interviews with Farrow, her daughter Dylan, Allen’s only biological son Ronan, and a host of commentators and players in the scandal and court battles that rocked New York tabloids and intellectuals almost two decades ago...
