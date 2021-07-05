Thin, young and perfect? Not on my watch

How a small-town Italian beautician took her no-bull company from internet start-up to multi-million-euro empire

Cristina Fogazzi, a beautician from the small town of Sarezzo in northern Italy, turned an internet start-up into a €50m (about R846m) beauty brand in just a few years. Her secret: being real about skin problems and ageing.



It’s a novel approach in a country that has long held up thin, young and perfect as the ideal woman. The 47-year-old is part of a growing movement around the world to offer women more realism. Her success is also a testament to the power of the web and social media to quickly mint brands. So much so that she’s now contemplating an initial public offering...