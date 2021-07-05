Cyber attack targeted IT firm’s recovery tool, hitting where it hurts most

Kaseya was fixing its system when it was encrypted and the tool needed to recover from the threat removed

The hackers behind a mass ransomware attack exploited multiple previously unknown vulnerabilities in IT management software made by Kaseya, the latest sign of the skill and aggressiveness of the Russia-linked group believed to be responsible for the incidents, cybersecurity researchers said Sunday.



Marcus Murray, founder of Stockholm-based TrueSec, said his firm’s investigations, involving multiple victims in Sweden, found the hackers targeted them opportunistically. In those cases, they used a previously unknown flaw in Miami-based Kaseya’s code to push ransomware to servers that used the software and were connected to the internet, he said...