Lifestyle

Is your brain feeling drained?

Here’s some insight on what to do about it

25 July 2021 - 22:12 By Chris Taylor

Understanding our operating systems can help us better navigate challenges and be more effective movers and shakers.

That is the message of The Leader’s Brain, a book by Michael Platt, professor of marketing, neuroscience and psychology at the University of Pennsylvania...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Is your brain feeling drained? Lifestyle
  2. It’s time to trade in your Paco for Mach-Eau, fast hatches and a Japanese bakkie Lifestyle
  3. Work it out: why it’s important to exercise when stressed Lifestyle
  4. The Emmys – as predictable as ever, even though it doesn’t seem so at first ... Lifestyle
  5. Big guns are getting cocky about space travel: the next frontier? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3
‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...