WENDY KNOWLER | Has something you bought conked out? This is what the warranty law says

Be warned, it makes a big difference if it’s less or more than six months since you made your purchase

Warranties are wonderfully reassuring safety nets, but in reality they’re often invalidated by the most ridiculously irrelevant issues.



It’s standard practice for mattress manufacturers to offer 10- or 15-year warranties on their mattresses, but no matter how badly a mattress collapses or sags in that time, if there is even the tiniest stain on the mattress, they’ll whip that warranty away...