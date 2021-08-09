Movie breaks new ground for hearing-impaired cinema-goers
Award-winning film that makes the use of special equipment unnecessary is thought to be a first for feature releases
09 August 2021 - 18:21
Going to the movies isn’t much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theatres with subtitles are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable.
CODA, a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will change that when it is screened with open subtitles that need no special equipment in US and UK movie theatres on Friday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.