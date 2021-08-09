Lifestyle

Movie breaks new ground for hearing-impaired cinema-goers

Award-winning film that makes the use of special equipment unnecessary is thought to be a first for feature releases

09 August 2021 - 18:21 By Jill Serjeant

Going to the movies isn’t much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theatres with subtitles are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable.

CODA, a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will change that when it is screened with open subtitles that need no special equipment in US and UK movie theatres on Friday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Booker Prize longlist gets intimate: the fulfilment of a promise? Lifestyle
  2. ‘How did we get here?’ SA’s artists will be asking the same question as this ... Lifestyle
  3. Joan Armatrading has traded in none of her charisma and allure Lifestyle
  4. Movie breaks new ground for hearing-impaired cinema-goers Lifestyle
  5. From Sexiest Man Alive to most powerful American? Sure, says ‘Young Rock’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Prototype eyeglasses translate speech into sign language Sci-Tech
  2. If given the chance those with hearing loss can excel, says hearing-impaired ... South Africa
  3. Read my lips - a face mask to help the deaf South Africa
  4. Say what? Deaf man sues porn site for not having subtitles World