Movie breaks new ground for hearing-impaired cinema-goers

Award-winning film that makes the use of special equipment unnecessary is thought to be a first for feature releases

Going to the movies isn’t much fun for deaf people. Screenings in theatres with subtitles are limited and the special glasses and equipment needed to read them are often broken or unavailable.



CODA, a coming-of-age story about the only hearing member of a deaf family, will change that when it is screened with open subtitles that need no special equipment in US and UK movie theatres on Friday...