Bise instincts: Frenchies kiss their way back to normality

With more than 70% of the population vaccinated against Covid-19, France’s ‘la bise’ greeting is back

29 September 2021 - 19:27 By Yiming Woo

France’s traditional la bise greeting — a kiss on each cheek — is slowly making a comeback as the coronavirus recedes.

Bestowed on family, friends or anyone else in an informal setting, la bise was de facto banned at the height of the pandemic...

