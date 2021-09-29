Bise instincts: Frenchies kiss their way back to normality
With more than 70% of the population vaccinated against Covid-19, France’s ‘la bise’ greeting is back
29 September 2021 - 19:27
France’s traditional la bise greeting — a kiss on each cheek — is slowly making a comeback as the coronavirus recedes.
Bestowed on family, friends or anyone else in an informal setting, la bise was de facto banned at the height of the pandemic...
