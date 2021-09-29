SA is one of world’s worst nations on UN organised crime index

What do SA, Venezuela and Libya have in common? (Hint: it’s not warlords, black-market oil or rhino poachers.)

All three countries occupy the last three places of the top 20 nations afflicted by organised crime out of a total 193 on the global organised crime index.

The index, published on Wednesday by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), puts Venezuela in 18th position followed by SA and then Libya out of 193 countries.

The five countries with the highest (or worst) scores were Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in top place, followed by Colombia, Myanmar, Mexico and Nigeria.

The index is the first assessment of illicit economies in the UN’s 193 member states, showing by means of an interactive world map the prevalence of criminal markets, the risks posed by organised crime and resilience in dealing with the problem.

“For years we have been chasing shadows; for the first time this index gives us a global picture of organised crime,” said Global Initiative director Mark Shaw.

Shaw, who wrote the definitive account of how a rogue high-ranking SAPS officer armed the warring gangs on the Cape Flats with thousands of 9mm Z88 pistols stolen from SAPS armouries, said the index showed organised crime had become a global problem that needed a global response.