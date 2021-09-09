Offices not so magical for young staff who have forgotten how to chat there

A UK study has found that 84% of young people feel out of practice in the office, which could impact their careers

More than half of young employees in the UK say working from home during the pandemic has taken a toll on their office conversation skills, potentially harming their career progression and pay.



That’s according to a survey by LinkedIn, which also found that 84% felt “out of practice” when it came to office life, including speaking to clients and delivering presentations. ..