Offices not so magical for young staff who have forgotten how to chat there

A UK study has found that 84% of young people feel out of practice in the office, which could impact their careers

09 September 2021 - 20:23 By Lizzy Burden

More than half of young employees in the UK say working from home during the pandemic has taken a toll on their office conversation skills, potentially harming their career progression and pay.

That’s according to a survey by LinkedIn, which also found that 84% felt “out of practice” when it came to office life, including speaking to clients and delivering presentations. ..

