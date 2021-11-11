Gadget gifting will be costly this Christmas as supply chain plays The Grinch
A globally clogged up supply chain has forced electronic companies to focus on high-end products
11 November 2021 - 20:36
Shoppers could be looking at an expensive Christmas as supply chain snafus force companies to make and deliver their latest higher margin electronic gadgets to market faster, leaving fewer cheaper options to put under the tree.
Top electronic brands are using their best resources to navigate a chip shortage that has curtailed the production of goods across pricing ranges because of logistic issues, a tight labour market and closed factories due to pandemic lockdowns in parts of Asia...
