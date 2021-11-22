Britain returns Ethiopian artefacts, unwillingly, of course

More than a dozen treasures that were taken after the 1868 battle of Maqdala have been returned to the country

After a century and a half hidden in private collections, 13 stolen Ethiopian artefacts have returned home following months of negotiations.



“Our country’s ancient civilisation’s history, artefacts, fingerprints of indigenous knowledge, culture ... have been looted in war and smuggled out illegally,” said Ethiopia’s tourism minister Nasise Challa...