Insight

How a mummified Egyptian high priest ended up in a Durban museum

The return to Cairo of the ancient artefact that has been housed at the Durban Natural Science Museum since the late 19th century highlights the issue of how colonial powers helped themselves to cultural relics around the world

24 October 2021 - 00:00

An Egyptian mummy, said to be more than 2,000 years old, is going “home” to Cairo from Durban.

The ancient embalmed body is believed to have been brought to SA by a British soldier in the late 19th century. Its return is part of Durban’s attempts to  remove “vestiges of colonialism”...

