‘House of Gucci’ and Lady Gaga bag SAG nominations

Nods also go to films such as ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Belfast’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ and ‘West Side Story’

High fashion drama House of Gucci led the nominations this week for Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, scoring nods for the top prize of best cast and for the performances of stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto.



The awards, voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA acting union, are closely watched as indicators of which movies will fare well at the Oscars ceremony in March. Actors form the largest group that will vote for the Academy Awards...