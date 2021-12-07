‘Spielberg’s finest in 20 years’: that’s the consensus on his first foray into musicals

The director has reimagined ‘West Side Story’ and cast it’s original star, Rita Moreno, who is now 89

Steven Spielberg has been remaking classic musical West Side Story in his head for decades, but says finally taking it on was his riskiest challenge in a career that has spanned 50 years.



Half a century after the musical written by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim won 10 Oscars, Spielberg has reimagined the love story set among rival street gangs for a new generation, but with the reverence of a true fan...