Easter Island statue shrugs off the cobwebs to make long journey home

‘Moai’ has spent more than a century in a Chilean museum

A huge “Moai” statue, one of the iconic stone monuments from Easter Island, has begun its journey home following a campaign to get it returned to its original setting, after it was housed in a museum in Santiago, Chile, since the 19th century.



The 715kg sculpture will be transported by truck to the Chilean port city of Valparaíso, where it will set sail on a naval ship on a journey of about five days to reach the remote Easter Island, known locally as Rapa Nui...