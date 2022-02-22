This is how sanctions could hurt Russia, but it’s a balancing act for the West

Moscow is throwing stones, leading the White House to announce sanctions of sorts, while the EU considers them

The US and its allies are coordinating new financial and economic sanctions on Russia after Moscow recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, officials said.



President Vladimir Putin also signed a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to the areas. But White House officials said because Russia already had troops there, Moscow’s moves did not trigger a broad package of sanctions Washington and its allies have been working on in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine...