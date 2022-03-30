×

Lifestyle

Pluto’s aqua ice volcanoes give scientists something fresh to get their teeth into

Towering ice volcanoes, which extrude toothpaste-like ice, are providing new insight into the ‘dynamic’ planet

30 March 2022 - 18:41 By WILL DUNHAM

Dome-shaped ice volcanoes that look unlike anything else known in our solar system and may still be active have been identified on Pluto using data from Nasa’s New Horizons spacecraft, showing that this remote frigid world is more dynamic than previously known...

