What a win: Darwin notebooks returned to UK library 20 years after vanishing
They were reported missing in 2000, only to be found in a gift bag, with a note, at Cambridge University this week
06 April 2022 - 20:16
Two notebooks owned by British naturalist Charles Darwin, including one containing a sketch of his famous Tree of Life, have been returned to Cambridge University’s library, more than 20 years after they were reported missing...
