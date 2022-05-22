Obi-Wan Kenobi, may the Force not be with you

In a new six-part TV series, the Jedi knight won’t be able to summon on it because it might give him away

Star Wars Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is back for a six-part television series and so is Ewan McGregor, who played him as a young man. Forget the Jedi mind tricks and lightsabre battles though...