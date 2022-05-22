Obi-Wan Kenobi, may the Force not be with you
In a new six-part TV series, the Jedi knight won’t be able to summon on it because it might give him away
22 May 2022 - 17:32
Star Wars Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is back for a six-part television series and so is Ewan McGregor, who played him as a young man. Forget the Jedi mind tricks and lightsabre battles though...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.