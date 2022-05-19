How much does it cost, and is it time to ditch DStv? — 5 questions about Disney+ answered

SA TV consumers are spoilt for choice after the launch of the streaming service, Disney+, on Wednesday.

It is the dedicated streaming home for some of the world’s most loved stories alongside a growing collection of exclusive originals and general entertainment content.

Senior vice-president and general manager of the Walt Disney company Africa Christine Service said the streaming service was a milestone in their long-term relationship with MultiChoice Africa.

“We are delighted to be collaborating to bring SA DStv subscribers access to Disney+’s incredible catalogue of films, series and exclusive content.

“In line with our business objective of leveraging scale and enhancing our ecosystem, we are focused on making sure that all our customers can enjoy their favourite shows and movies anywhere, any time, on our world-class platforms,” said Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO.

HOW DO I SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+?

Go to Disneyplus.com Click “Register Now” and follow the on-screen prompts. You will be asked to enter the code sent to the mobile number you registered with. Then you will see a confirmation of successful registration. You can then access the service via the app by putting in your login details.

WHAT CAN I WATCH?

On the service consumers will access original Disney content such as the Star Wars series and Encanto and features from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Moon Knight.

Consumer will access Disney+’s Star Hub, where they can view features from other platforms including FX, Hulu, Freeform, and 20th Century Fox.

Are you a fan of US reality stars the Kardashian-Jenners? You’re in for a treat because their new show, The Kardashians, is also available on Disney+.

HOW MUCH WILL I PAY?

Disney+ offers users the Standard Plan at R119 a month or R1,190 ($74.64) a year.

The plan, similar to Disney+ in the US, allows users to stream concurrently on four devices and access unlimited downloads across 10 devices.

IS IT CHEAPER THAN OTHER STREAMING SERVICES ?

Disney+ is the cheapest international streaming service available to South Africans compared to Amazon Prime Video, which cost R136 a month and Showmax, which costs R225 a month.

While Netflix does have an affordable R49 a month mobile plan in SA, the plan only allows one user and one device.

The only Netflix plan similar to Disney+’s standard R119 plan is Netflix’s premium plan, which costs R199 and allows Ultra HD streaming on up to four devices.

SHOULD I DITCH DSTV FOR DISNEY+?

Not necessarily, as the service is available to local DStv subscribers, including via the Explora Ultra decoder.

Mawela says the ability to access content that otherwise would have been available for streaming will enable viewers to watch a variety of shows with ease and convenience.

“The digital world brought with it fundamental shifts and our customers are looking for a portfolio of entertainment options. MultiChoice’s partnership with Disney+ leads with an expanded choice of content, ease and convenience of subscription and payment, with the DStv Explora Ultra as an enabler,” he said.

