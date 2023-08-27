Sitting lower and looser, what's not to love about knee-grazing shorts?
Here are some essential long shorts to add to your contemporary wardrobe. Why? Because thigh coverage is cool
27 August 2023 - 20:28
When chosen correctly, shorts can be an everlasting staple. With longer lengths spotted on the catwalks of A.Roege Hove, Balenciaga and Gucci, the surge of this fashion trend is one to keep an eye on. Celebrities such as Bella Hadid and Asap Rocky have claimed the resurgence of this item, meaning it will not be denied the trickle-down effect...
