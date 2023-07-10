Lifestyle

Forget bank robbers and thieves, balaclavas are the go-to winter accessory

Is the weather getting you down? Here are some tips to turn heads and stay warm this winter

10 July 2023 - 15:30 By yoliswa myaluza
A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show.
A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show.
Image: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The relative out-of-placeness of the balaclava may just be what makes it a phenomenal runner for trend-forward style. Balaclavas, also known as ski masks, have become a big fashion statement staple, more so to obscure the identity of the wearer. We’re yet to see whether this fashion trend will work its way to fad status. 

With the pandemic era looming behind us, the convenience of a balaclava still seems very relevant. However, with winter here in full force, this trend could not be more perfect. Colourful, striped balaclavas like those sold by Marni seem the perfect way to keep warm this winter while still placing emphasis on the clothes and not necessarily the person. 

These days balaclavas are seen being worn everywhere, from aesthetically pleasing bars in the city all the way to Paris Fashion Week.  

How to remix the babushka scarf trend.
How to remix the babushka scarf trend.
Image: Rafael Martinez/Getty Images
Normcore is a balaclava winner.
Normcore is a balaclava winner.
Image: Rafael Martinez/Getty Images

BABUSHKA BALACLAVA

Whether you're going for glamorous formal wear or a dressed-down street style, replace your usual silk scarf with a balaclava. This look is great with glasses that have straps on them. Also consider bulky pieces from the ugly trend; chunky sneakers, oversized crocs, knitwear socks or puffy jackets.

BORN FOR THE NORMCORE

This is for everyone who loved to dress down. This works perfectly for workwear styled with jeans or preppy outfits without a lot of prints. Tone it down with colours that go well with other shades like black, grey, white, navy or brown hues. 

Balaclavas can make for striking statement pieces.
Balaclavas can make for striking statement pieces.
Image: Rafael Martinez/Getty Images
A little sparkle can spice up a winter look.
A little sparkle can spice up a winter look.
Image: Rafael Martinez/Getty Images

KIDCORE

Sure, it might make sense to have a toned-down winter look, but ditch those greys sometimes and have fun with bright striking colours. If your clothes don't have sequins, than look to warm knits with sparkly details to give your outfit the right kind of spice.

LAYER UP

One of the best parts of winter is the layering. Balaclavas can complement chunky silhouettes if you make them the statement piece of your outfit. Go for colour blocking or striking colours that stand out from the rest of your pieces.

