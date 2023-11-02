Here’s why more boys need to play with Barbie dolls
Expert shares how a wider variety of toys can allow children to express themselves more effectively
02 November 2023 - 22:04
It’s the merry time of year again when toy companies press the buttons of parents shopping in malls with children. While the rugrats might be keen on just about anything that sparkles and shines, this year is bound to see boxes under the Christmas trees filled with Barbie dolls galore thanks to the doll’s domination in all sorts of media...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.