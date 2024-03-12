Lifestyle

Emma Stone winner in night of predictable Oscars

What do you do when everyone knows the outcome of the choices in a predictable award season?

12 March 2024 - 21:39 By Margaret Gardiner

What do you do when everyone knows the outcome of the choices in a predictable awards season? You bring emotion and humour in the form of presenters and legends. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Atomic bomb movie ‘Oppenheimer’ crowned best picture at the Oscars Lifestyle
  2. Oscar takeaways: panned by Trump, host Kimmel quips, ‘Isn’t it past your jail ... Lifestyle
  3. Da’Vine, Kelly Rowland, The Rock: best and worst dressed at Oscars 2024 Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Why the new BMW 5 Series is a lush and sophisticated cruiser Motoring
  2. 10 cars that give you more than 1,000km of range on a tank of fuel Motoring
  3. TechArt gives the Porsche 911 Turbo S a boost Motoring
  4. Head online for the CWG auction and help winemakers fill those barrels Lifestyle
  5. From Beyoncé to Queen Elizabeth, how David Koma is taking over fashion Lifestyle

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens