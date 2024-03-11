Lifestyle

Oscar takeaways: panned by Trump, host Kimmel quips, ‘Isn’t it past your jail time?’

11 March 2024 - 07:14 By Nichola Groom
American TV host Jimmy Kimmel took a jab at former US president Donald Trump when he hosted the Oscars on Sunday. File photo.
Image: Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram

Hollywood's biggest stars gathered on Sunday to celebrate the year's best accomplishments in film at the annual Academy Awards.

Here are some takeaways from the 96th Oscars ceremony.

TRUMP REVIEWS KIMMEL

Late in the show, Jimmy Kimmel read aloud from a scathing online review of his performance as Oscars host, revealing at the end it was written by former US President Donald Trump.

"Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars," Trump posted on his Truth Social social media platform, also criticising the show as "disjointed, boring, and very unfair".

Tall show host Kimmel, who has long feuded with Trump, jokingly asked the audience to guess which former president had written the post, and then quipped: "Thank you, president Trump. Isn't it past your jail time?"

I'M JUST KEN

Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in the blockbuster Barbie movie, delivered an energetic performance of the film's campy musical number I'm Just Ken dressed in a hot pink suit and flanked by an ensemble of male dancers.

He was joined by Guns n' Roses guitarist Slash and walked into the audience to sing with his Barbie castmate Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig. The song, written by Mark Ronson, was nominated for an Oscar for best original song, while Gosling received a best supporting actor nod for his role as Barbie's lovestruck sidekick.

Later in the show, best actress Oscar winner Emma Stone joked during her acceptance speech that the back of her pale green gown had ripped during the performance.

She elaborated later backstage: "I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number blew my mind," she said.

"I was right there, and I just was going for it, and, you know, things happen."

JOHN CENA REENACTS A LEGENDARY OSCARS MOMENT

At the Oscars ceremony 50 years ago, a man ran across the stage naked flashing a peace sign behind actor David Niven, a legendary piece of Academy Awards history that host Kimmel said he wanted to commemorate.

To celebrate the anniversary, actor and wrestling star John Cena walked on stage wearing nothing but the envelope containing the name of the winner of the best costume Oscar.

"Costumes are so important," Cena deadpanned.

"Maybe the most important thing there is."

UKRAINE'S FIRST OSCAR

20 Days in Mariupol director Mstyslav Chernov delivered a powerful speech when  accepting his award for best documentary feature, Ukraine's first Oscar. Chernov's film documents his time as a video journalist covering the first three weeks of Russia's siege of the Ukrainian city.

"Probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I never made this film," he said.

"I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities, but I cannot change history. Cannot change the past.

A scene from '20 Days in Mariupol', which earned Ukraine its first Oscar. File photo.
Image: Supplied

"But we all together, you, some of the most talented people in the world, we can make sure the history record is set straight and the truth will prevail and that the people of Mariupol and those who have given their lives will never be forgotten. Because cinema forms memories. And memories form history."

PROTESTERS ON AND OFF THE CARPET

As stars began arriving to walk the red carpet, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters angered by the Israel-Gaza conflict shouted and slowed traffic in the blocks surrounding the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"While you're watching, bombs are dropping," one sign read.

On the red carpet, Oscar nominees, including Billie Eilish and Mark Ronson, wore red lapel pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Actor Mark Ruffalo praised the protesters as he entered the theater and raised a clenched fist.

"We need peace," he said.

KIMMEL CELEBRATES STRIKE VICTORIES

Kimmel's opening monologue included the usual jabs at the Hollywood elite with a reference to best supporting actor nominee Robert Downey Jnr's history of drug abuse and joking that Barbie co-stars Margot Robbie, who was snubbed for a best actress nomination, and Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for best supporting actor, had already won "the genetic lottery".

He also celebrated the end of a difficult year in Hollywood, where strikes by actors and writers halted production of movies and television for months.

"Actors no longer have to worry about getting replaced by AI thanks to this historic agreement. Actors are  able to go back to worrying about being replaced by younger, more attractive people.

"This long and difficult work stoppage taught us that this very strange town of ours, as pretentious and superficial as it can be, at its heart is a union town. It's not just a bunch of heavily Botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie-drinking, diabetes prescription-abusing, gluten-sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering Chihuahuas. This is a coalition of strong, hard-working, mentally tough labourers, women and men who would 100% sure die if we even had to touch the handle of a shovel."

YOKO ONO GETS A MOTHER'S DAY SHOUT-OUT

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, asked the audience to wish his famous mother a happy Mother's Day when he took the stage with the winners of the best animated short Oscar for a film he collaborated on, War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko.

"My mother turned 91 this February, and today is Mother's Day in the UK," Lennon said.

"So would everyone please say 'Happy Mother's Day, Yoko?'"

The audience obliged.

Reuters

