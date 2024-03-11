If you want to see changes in menswear, the best place to look other than the streets of fashion week is the Oscars' red carpet. While the 1990s and Y2K fashion has been making a comeback, it seems the top gents in Hollywood are looking back to boxy 1980s-style suits to make a statement.
This could be seen with stars Jonathan Bailey's wide lapel, Alexander Dreymon, who matched the dated appeal of Allison Williams' tiered look, the retro appeal of John Legend's suit and even Morgan Spector's disco shirt that takes notes from Lenny Kravitz, who is a great example of 1970s rocker style.
Da’Vine, Kelly Rowland, The Rock: best and worst dressed at Oscars 2024
From the red carpet to the after party, here’s who won the fashion at the Academy Awards
Image: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
BEST
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH
Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
With one of the most stellar award season debuts for an Oscar winner, Randolph will go down as a memorable example of how to marry the clean-cut looks expected on the Academy's carpet with her love for striking details.
She rocked pastel shades with a pale blue Louis Vuitton gown drizzled in crystals with feather boa sleeves. While she could have opted for longer or bigger hair, she is able to capture old Hollywood with a side part and a metallic blonde that is slowly taking over red carpets as actresses strip down their beauty looks.
The Cinderella moment was contrasted with a vampy all-black look with a curly up-do and a sculptural sequins gown that accentuates her shape topped with sheer opera gloves.
VANESSA HUDGENS
Speaking of debuts, Hudgens went back to black for the carpet this year as she surprised many with her baby bump. Her red carpet look saw her looking at a classic staple of American fashion, Vera Wang. The skin-tight floor-length gown showcased her belly while her after party look abandoned the long sleeves and coverage for an all-sheer see-through gown with a drop shoulder and billowing train sleeves.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH
The Oscars rarely embrace well-executed risks on the carpet, and with consistent stunners like Gabrielle Union and Jodie Turner-Smith, there has been an expansion to source from the best designers instead. Bringing a breath of fresh air, Riseborough opted for an eye-catching sculptural gown for her after party look. The look is a follow-up to the teal number from Jeremy Scott she wore at The Regime premiere. With her quirky style that knows no bounds, she brings a little whimsy to the otherwise modest affair.
BECKY G
As nude gowns continue to dominate and become a staple, it's great to see stars who know how to rock the trend, including its subsidiaries like nude illusions as seen on Becky G. The Power Rangers actress didn't wait for the after party to bring the heat in another win from Vera Wang that features a nude-toned bodice that perfectly matches her tanned skin. The high slit and opera gloves keep the look youthful yet elegant.
NCUTI GATWA
Not known to be a wallflower, like the many eccentric characters he plays, Ncuti Gatwa joins the few stars such as Lupita Nyong'o and Kim Kardashian who have sported breastplates with great effect. Much like his predecessors, he opts for minimal accessories that allow his physique to shine with expertly groomed hair and beauty that stop the look from becoming a costume with chunky or layered accessories.
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
The supermodel was a vision in an ethereal all-white Vauthier ensemble. Thanks to her statuesque figure, the outfit carries a regal flair topped with a striking red lip and large stud earrings that help frame her face.
WORST
KELLY ROWLAND
Perhaps taking cues from her Netflix character in Mea Culpa, Rowland's outfit is big, bold and does nothing for her. The outfit feels better suited to the younger ingénues in Hollywood such as Marsai Martin or Zendaya as Rowland's usual regal flair is lost in this over-the-top gown that absolutely wears her.
MARGOT ROBBIE
Continuing to celebrate her departure from the 1950 shades of pink she wore during the Barbie movie's run, Robbie makes bold choices but this golden number falls flat with the diaper-esque shape created by the jumpsuit.
MELISSA MCCARTHY
Seemingly taking cues from some South African faux pas, the actress seems to get some of her red carpet looks wrong whenever she sports looks that feature dramatic silhouettes or over-the-top features.
Her colour-blocked Valentino get-up is an eyesore on the red carpet and would have benefited from flowy romantic hairstyles rather than the side-swept 1980s blowout.
Her after party look was no better, losing the point of Schiaperelli's campiness and ending up looking like a 1990s made-for-TV movie. It would also be great to see the actress divert from big updos that are a little comical. Unless she is looking to sample her history in drag.
RED CARPET TREND: MENSWEAR MATRIC DANCE
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Image: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Image: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Donald McKinley Glover Jnr, also know by his stage name Childish Gambino, went for warm tones in his shawl lapel tuxedo jacket that harks back to the colourful suits of the time with a similar style. Rather than a cumberband, he opts for a high-waisted trouser and an open salmon colour 1960s style shirt with an exposed vest. The look is finished with the in-mode 1980s porn 'stache many have adopted.
The Rock dropped the bowties for his most daring look yet on a red carpet, sporting a shimmering silk suit with a low-cut neckline that harkens to the styles of the late 1970s, bleeding into the age of the power suit while embracing elements of the latter decade that influenced the 1990s.
