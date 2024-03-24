Sports fan depression: should supporters get leave days after their faves lose?
We look at the ups and downs of teams and players affecting the mental health of their devoted followers
24 March 2024 - 22:14
In the world of pop stars, there is a sect of superfans known as Stans who are famed for taking their devotion to their favourite idols to obsessive levels. Akin to the behaviour seen in Stephen King's Misery or the semifictional world of Swarm, some people can take their passion for their favourite stars a little too far...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.