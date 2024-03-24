Sport

Blast from the past: SA 4x400m team digs deep for Commonwealth Games silver

Today in SA sports history: March 25

24 March 2024 - 22:13
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1889 — In only their second Test match, SA are annihilated by England in Cape Town, losing by an innings and 202 runs. Batting first, the visitors scored 292, with opener Bobby Abel officially becoming the first batsman to score a century against SA, top-scoring with 120. The match, scheduled for three days, was over inside of two, with SA being bowled out twice for 47 and 43. Only Fred Smith reached double figures for SA in the second innings, scoring 11 off 28 balls. That would remain SA’s heaviest Test defeat until 1950...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL confirm dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  2. ‘I was misunderstood by coaches unable to coach’ — Xola Mlambo tells ‘Arena ... Soccer
  3. Xaba first South African to win Spar race in five years in Cape Town Sport
  4. Stormers make light work of Edinburgh in Cape Town Rugby
  5. Swallows’ remaining league matches are ‘cup finals’, says goalkeeper Akpeyi Soccer

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament