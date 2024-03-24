Blast from the past: SA 4x400m team digs deep for Commonwealth Games silver
Today in SA sports history: March 25
24 March 2024 - 22:13
1889 — In only their second Test match, SA are annihilated by England in Cape Town, losing by an innings and 202 runs. Batting first, the visitors scored 292, with opener Bobby Abel officially becoming the first batsman to score a century against SA, top-scoring with 120. The match, scheduled for three days, was over inside of two, with SA being bowled out twice for 47 and 43. Only Fred Smith reached double figures for SA in the second innings, scoring 11 off 28 balls. That would remain SA’s heaviest Test defeat until 1950...
