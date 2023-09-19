Equipped with all-wheel drive as standard, the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid promises to be every bit as capable across the rough stuff as its conventional ICE siblings and targets the same maximum braked towing capacity of 3,500kg. Customers can also look forward to a selection of EV drive modes as well as advanced driver safety and driver assist features.
Ford's proprietary Pro Power Onboard system meanwhile enables owners to power tools and appliances on a worksite or remote campsite by plugging them into power outlets placed inside the cabin and cargo bed. That means noisy generators and bulky portable power stations can be left at home, freeing up more space for other gear and equipment.
TimesLIVE Motoring is awaiting feedback from Ford SA about local availability.
Ford expands Ranger line-up with new Plug-in Hybrid model
Image: Supplied
Ford announced Tuesday it will be offering a Ranger Plug-in Hybrid from 2025.
Marking a significant step forward in the US carmaker's plans to offer a wider range of powertrain options for customers shopping in the mid-sized pickup segment, the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid pairs a turbocharged 2.3l four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and rechargeable battery pack. According to Ford it can be driven in pure electric mode for more than 45km without using a drop of fuel or producing tailpipe emissions.
Image: Supplied
Equipped with all-wheel drive as standard, the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid promises to be every bit as capable across the rough stuff as its conventional ICE siblings and targets the same maximum braked towing capacity of 3,500kg. Customers can also look forward to a selection of EV drive modes as well as advanced driver safety and driver assist features.
Ford's proprietary Pro Power Onboard system meanwhile enables owners to power tools and appliances on a worksite or remote campsite by plugging them into power outlets placed inside the cabin and cargo bed. That means noisy generators and bulky portable power stations can be left at home, freeing up more space for other gear and equipment.
TimesLIVE Motoring is awaiting feedback from Ford SA about local availability.
READ MORE
Maxus launches Mzansi’s first electric double cab bakkie — Here’s what it costs
Porsche teases new Panamera
Ford to launch Puma in South Africa — here are the details and prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos